UCOL and Business Wairarapa offering scholarships for local business

Monday, 23 November, 2020 - 09:01

A key partner in the region’s post COVID journey to prosperity, UCOL has teamed up with the Manawatu, Whanganui, and Wairarapa Chambers of Commerce to offer free qualifications to improve the capabilities of local businesses.

The Chamber scholarships are available for UCOL’s Diploma in Business based in Palmerston North. Graduate diploma programmes in project management, business information systems, ICT, and operations and production management. Business Wairarapa members who enrol in one of these programmes between the 23 November and 18 December will receive a full scholarship to cover all programmes fees.

The scholarships are only available to Chamber Members (and their employees), with a cap of 200 scholarships on offer.

This has been created in recognition of the challenges the current economic situation has created for local businesses in the Wairarapa. The local Chamber network sustains and nurtures regional businesses, and forms the backbone of local economies. It is also open to other Chambers locally.

"UCOL recognises the challenges facing small businesses and our regional industries," says to UCOL’s Acting Chief Executive Dr Linda Sissons. "UCOL is offering the 100% scholarship to Chamber members as an initiative to assist in the ‘survive, revive and thrive goals’.

"These scholarships are targeted at courses that will develop and grow the existing talent and skills, ensuring our workforce is future fit and able to meet the recruitment demands being created by large projects coming to our region."

"The value of lifelong learning cannot be understated, but at the same time UCOL recognises that professional development can be a high cost, particularly for small businesses. The courses included have been specifically selected to ensure they address the needs of industry, will allow employees to work whilst studying, and ensure that at the end of their training, participants receive a qualification that supports their personal growth."

"This is a hugely generous offer," said a spokesperson for the Board of Business Wairarapa. "It’s a great initiative that will help to develop much needed management skills in our region. A win-win for our businesses and their employees in making them more productive and efficient. It is hoped this will lead to more joint ventures between Business Wairarapa and UCOL and benefit both as well as members of the association."

Those interested in taking part should contact their local Chamber of Commerce or UCOL via j.brodie@ucol.ac.nz.