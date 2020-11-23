Monday, 23 November, 2020 - 11:21

TaupÅ District Council has voted to introduce MÄori wards for the 2022 and 2025 local body elections, with Mayor David Trewavas calling it a landmark decision.

At an extraordinary meeting held today, the council voted 7-3 in favour of establishing the wards, with staff also directed to continue to work in collaboration with MÄori and iwi to further analyse and develop a package of specific actions council could undertake to improve MÄori representation in council decision-making.

The Local Government Act 2002 requires councils to establish and maintain processes to ensure MÄori contribute to local government decision making. Under the Act, council must also review its representation arrangements every six years. Council brought this decision forward, to ensure a decision on MÄori wards would be made in time for the 2022 election.

TaupÅ District Mayor David Trewavas said the decision was about strengthening relationships and furthering council’s commitment to MÄori representation in council decision-making.

"This process has been an evolving one, with ongoing discussions and hui held to identify ways to improve MÄori representation, including a decision to establish representatives on council committees in 2019.

"This is another step we are taking to enable more MÄori to participate in decision-making and to ensure council is more representative of our district as a whole.

"MÄori make up 30 per cent of our district and it is important we are working in partnership to help engage our community and improve opportunities for MÄori to contribute to local government decision-making processes.

"I am immensely proud of being part of a council that has made this decision for the good of our community and showing leadership where it matters," Mr Trewavas said.

A public notice will be issued later this week, advising the right to a poll to countermand the decision if five per cent of enrolled electors (1241 people) demand it by 22 February 2021.

If a valid demand for a poll is received by 22 February 2021, a poll will be held by 21 May 2021. The results of the poll are binding for six years.

If council's resolution is not revoked by a poll, council will need to carry out a Representation Review to determine the number of councillors, how the councillors are elected, the number and location of MÄori wards, and the continuation of existing wards and community boards.