TaupÅ District Council has voted to introduce MÄori wards for the 2022 and 2025 local body elections, with Mayor David Trewavas calling it a landmark decision.
At an extraordinary meeting held today, the council voted 7-3 in favour of establishing the wards, with staff also directed to continue to work in collaboration with MÄori and iwi to further analyse and develop a package of specific actions council could undertake to improve MÄori representation in council decision-making.
The Local Government Act 2002 requires councils to establish and maintain processes to ensure MÄori contribute to local government decision making. Under the Act, council must also review its representation arrangements every six years. Council brought this decision forward, to ensure a decision on MÄori wards would be made in time for the 2022 election.
TaupÅ District Mayor David Trewavas said the decision was about strengthening relationships and furthering council’s commitment to MÄori representation in council decision-making.
"This process has been an evolving one, with ongoing discussions and hui held to identify ways to improve MÄori representation, including a decision to establish representatives on council committees in 2019.
"This is another step we are taking to enable more MÄori to participate in decision-making and to ensure council is more representative of our district as a whole.
"MÄori make up 30 per cent of our district and it is important we are working in partnership to help engage our community and improve opportunities for MÄori to contribute to local government decision-making processes.
"I am immensely proud of being part of a council that has made this decision for the good of our community and showing leadership where it matters," Mr Trewavas said.
A public notice will be issued later this week, advising the right to a poll to countermand the decision if five per cent of enrolled electors (1241 people) demand it by 22 February 2021.
If a valid demand for a poll is received by 22 February 2021, a poll will be held by 21 May 2021. The results of the poll are binding for six years.
If council's resolution is not revoked by a poll, council will need to carry out a Representation Review to determine the number of councillors, how the councillors are elected, the number and location of MÄori wards, and the continuation of existing wards and community boards.
