Waikato DHB Medical and Surgical Award winners announced

Monday, 23 November, 2020 - 12:17

The best and brightest of Waikato DHB have been recognised in this year’s Medical and Surgical Awards.

The Award for Excellence in Clinical Teaching was set up by Dr Clyde Wade five years ago to recognise clinical teachers within the organisation and to raise awareness of the importance of teaching in everyday situations.

Each year, up to thirty physicians from the Department of Medicine are nominated by Resident Medical Officers and then considered by an adjudication panel to decide the overall winner.

This year, the award went to oncologist Dr Ian Kennedy who has consistently featured in the Top 10 finalists for the accolade.

Dr Kennedy was praised in his nomination, with comments including:

"Dr Kennedy is in my opinion the finest Physician in the DHB. His clinical acumen and detailed clinical examination skills are superb and when I was preparing for the FRACP clinical exam he helped me raise my clinical examination standard. I have learned a lot from him and it was very enjoyable working with him.

"Every ward round is a teaching opportunity for one of the best clinicians I have ever worked with. Always happy to teach - from students to advanced trainees".

Dr Kennedy says he was surprised by the accolade and was humbled by being included among the high calibre of previous winners.

He says teaching is the most fun and rewarding part of his job, and also helps to keep his own skills and knowledge sharp.

This is also the third year since the Surgery Department established their own Excellence in Surgical Education Award.

This year’s winner was Mr Sandeep Patel who was nominated for "sustained excellence and commitment to orthopaedic teaching".

Other comments commended Mr Patel for "going out of his way to provide teaching opportunities to registrars and house officers".

Waikato Hospital is one of the country’s largest tertiary hospitals, which prides itself on teaching and research. It has links to the University of Auckland, University of Waikato and also Wintec as well as its own education centre.