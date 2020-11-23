Submissions invited on proposal to rename Maxwell - Whanganui Council

Monday, 23 November, 2020 - 13:16

Whanganui District Council has agreed to support NgÄti Maika hapÅ« of NgÄ Rauru KÄ«tahi to undertake consultation which will inform their application to the New Zealand Geographic Board to change the name of Maxwell locality to PÄkaraka.

The NgÄ Rauru Deed of Settlement, signed with the Crown in 2003, encourages conversations between NgÄti Maika and the council on this matter and in May 2020 they approached the council to seek support to go through the New Zealand Geographic Board renaming process.

At a council meeting on 3 August, 2020, the council made a formal decision to support NgÄti Maika to make this application and also to carry out the required community consultation.

Whanganui District Council’s Group Manager - Corporate, Stephanie Macdonald-Rose, says the consultation opened today. "The views of those associated with Maxwell are being sought and letters have been sent to Maxwell property owners inviting them to have their say.

She says, "Anyone with an interest in Maxwell can make a submission via the Whanganui District Council website, or by mail."

The name PÄkaraka was decided by the tÅ«puna of NgÄti Maika during hui over the years and it has positive associations.

Several blocks of land in the area have the name PÄkaraka Block in their land titles, which recognises the historical reference to the karaka tree which was abundant in the landscape.

The old pÄ site was also surrounded by karaka trees so when it was shifted to its current location, the name PÄkaraka was maintained. The marae is a community hub for the Maxwell locality; all significant decisions for the whole of NgÄti Maika hapÅ« are made at PÄkaraka.

Stephanie Macdonald-Rose says associations with the name Maxwell have been a grievance carried for generations and are a reminder of historical pain, in particular the attack on MÄori children in 1868 in what is known as the Handley Woolshed incident.

"The NgÄ Rauru Deed of Settlement recognised the Handley Woolshed incident and encouraged discussions between Whanganui District Council and the NgÄ Rauru Iwi Authority or the Governance Entity in relation to the name of the town of Maxwell."

Consultation closes on Monday, 21 December at 5.00pm.