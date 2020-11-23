Information sought on fatal crash in Omahu - NZ Police

Monday, 23 November, 2020 - 13:35

Police are appealing for witnesses to yesterday morning's fatal crash in Omahu, Hawke’s Bay.

The crash, involving a car and a pedestrian, occurred on Taihape Road near the intersection with Korokipo Road and Swamp Road just before 2am.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Police extend their sympathies to the person's family and friends at this difficult time.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a person walking on or near the intersection of Taihape Road and Korokipo Road between 1.40am and 1.55am Sunday, as well as the drivers of two logging trucks seen heading into Taihape Road from Korokipo Road around the time of the crash.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting job number 201122/9598.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.