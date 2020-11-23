Police seek information on William Merrin

Monday, 23 November, 2020 - 17:20

Police are appealing to the public for sightings of 24-year-old Merrin who escaped from Police custody in Hamilton this afternoon.

Merrin was last seen at the Hamilton Police Station on Anzac Parade just before 3pm after fleeing from Police staff.

Merrin is dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

He has links to both Hamilton and Te Awamutu.

He was last seen wearing shorts and a black Adidas top and is described as 180cm tall and of slight build.

He has a distinctive tattoo above his right eye and another on his left cheek (not pictured), which is described as linked writing. The top of his hair has been dyed blonde.

Anyone with information about Merrin’s whereabouts or possible sightings is urged to call 111.