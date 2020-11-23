Coromandel roads expected to be ‘hopping’ for Beach Hop 2020

Monday, 23 November, 2020 - 18:34

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is encouraging motorists to expect roads on the Coromandel Peninsula to be ‘hopping’ later this week as hot rods, classic cars, caravans and motorcycles arrive en masse for this year’s Beach Hop Rock ‘n’ Roll festival, which runs from Wednesday to Sunday.

Director of Regional Relationships Steve Mutton says Beach Hop brings a lot of people to the Coromandel Peninsula, so motorists should expect the roads to be busier.

"Slow down, be patient and allow additional time for your journeys.

"Beach Hop is all about enjoying the ride."

With planned cruises to Waihi on Wednesday, Whitianga on Thursday and Onemana on Friday, motorists are asked to be particularly patient at the one-lane bridges on these routes if they’re heading in the opposite direction.

Waka Kotahi contractors stop work on the cruise routes for the day of the cruises and do their best to avoid any loose chip on key routes to the Coromandel Peninsula in the lead up to, and during, Beach Hop to minimise disruption and damage to vehicles.

"We have delayed a number of reseals to avoid Beach Hop, but there are three chip sealing sites planned on State Highway 29 overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, in the vicinity of the Country Fare Fruit and Vege Shop at Tauriko, Kaimai School and at Soldiers Road."

There is also overnight chip sealing on State Highway 36 between the Lakes and the Tauriko roundabout on Wednesday, and sealing was completed today just east of the TECT Park.

"For a period of up to 36 hours after a site has been sealed and before it is swept, it continues to operate under a 30km/h temporary speed limit while we allow vehicles to travel over the seal and help embed the chip into the bitumen. Following this, the site is swept, all excess chip is removed, and the temporary speed limit is increased to 50km/h until line marking has been reinstated, usually within 48 hours of the site being sealed.

"It is important motorists adhere to the relevant temporary speed limits during these works to avoid damage to their vehicles and ensure their safety and that of other road users and road workers," Mr Mutton says.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey this summer. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiWaiBP

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)