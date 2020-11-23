Light aircraft crash in Kaitoke

|
A man has died following a light aircraft crash this afternoon in Kaitoke, Upper Hutt.
Police received a report about 1.50pm that an aircraft had been witnessed crashing in the area.
A search was initiated and the craft and its occupant were located late this afternoon.
The Civil Aviation Authority has been notified and the death will be referred to the Coroner.
