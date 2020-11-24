Christmas Carnival comes to Horowhenua - Council

Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 - 09:30

Christmas is coming to Horowhenua, with the annual Christmas Carnival set to dazzle the district on Saturday 28 November.

This year’s Christmas Carnival combines the Christmas Parade with a fun-filled family evening at the Levin Adventure Park and switching on the Christmas lights. The day starts with the parade, which begins at 4pm from York Street, travels along Oxford Street, and finishes by turning into Durham Street. More than 22 floats are expected to roll down Oxford Street. Some roads will be closed to traffic to allow the parade to take place and enable floats to congregate before and afterwards. State highway traffic will be diverted along Cambridge Street.

The theme for floats in this year’s parade is ‘A Grinchy Christmas’, and floats are encouraged to weave the theme into their decorations. The public can join in by dressing up in their own interpretation of the theme. There will be prizes for the top three Christmas Parade floats that incorporate the best ‘Grinchy Christmas’ theme, as well as spot prizes for members of the public who dress for the theme.

Horowhenua District Council’s Civic and Community Events Coordinator Melissa Steedman said the theme was perfect for this year.

"Everyone has faced many challenges this year with the COVID pandemic and lockdown. So we’re taking inspiration from the famous book by Dr Seuss, and inviting you to enjoy an afternoon where you can cheer on the floats, then come to the Adventure Park where the kids can play and the whole family be entertained with music and free activities. Christmas doesn’t have to be all about gifts - it’s a time to spend with family and friends. So bring a picnic and a blanket, or grab your eats from a nearby shop, and have a fun night with your favourite people!"

There will be plenty to enjoy at the Adventure Park - all the usual playground fun, as well as train rides, giant inflatables, the creative performers from Highly Flammable with their circus play zone, giant bubbles, stilt walkers, outside games and more. Two bands and MC Dylan Jacobs will keep everyone entertained with live music.

Ms Steedman said Council is focusing on making the Christmas Carnival accessible to everyone again this year by including accessible zones.

"At both the Parade and the Carnival we will have zones where members of our community who would usually find going to this sort of event challenging can join the fun," she said.

The zones provide parking close to the Parade, with accessible seating with space for wheelchairs and mobility devices, and a comfortable area for assistance dogs. Registrations for the accessibility zones are essential to ensure there is enough space and chairs. If you would like space, please email hccc@horowhenua.govt.nz

The finale to end the night will be turning on the colourful Christmas lights at about 9:10pm. The Levin Adventure Park will be lit up until mid-January. For more information, please visit horowhenua.govt.nz/ChristmasCarnival