Calling on West Melton: Have your say - NZTA

Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 - 13:37

New traffic lights, cyclist and pedestrian facilities and a new link road and roundabout are among changes being proposed in West Melton, as Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency looks to make it safer and easier for people to get around the busy village.

Insights from key stakeholders including Selwyn District Council, West Melton School and other community representatives have helped shape a draft design, which is available for community comment until 11 December.

People can view the designs and leave feedback online, email us or leave comments at the drop-in session at West Melton School on Thursday afternoon, 26 November. (See links below)

Waka Kotahi Director of Regional Relationships, Jim Harland says the drop-in session and online engagement are a chance for people to review the draft plans, share their thoughts, and double check nothing important has been missed before Waka Kotahi finalises the designs and begins construction.

"We have been working with key stakeholders and affected landowners and we have got some great ideas, but we need the wider community’s help to make sure we get it right," Mr Harland says.

The draft design is focussed around the State Highway 73 and Weedons Ross Road intersection, and nearby side roads including West Melton Road.

It includes:

Traffic lights at the intersection of State Highway 73 and Weedons Ross Road, which will help make travel times more reliable and give cyclists and pedestrians a safe place to cross

New paths and pedestrian facilities to connect key parts of the community

Closing off the intersection of SH73 and West Melton Road and forming a cul-de-sac

A new link road connecting Weedons Ross and West Melton Roads

A new roundabout at the intersection of the new link road and Weedons Ross Road.

"People in the community have told us they would like to feel safer when walking and cycling around the village, and that drivers using the intersection are worried about accidents and often feel frustrated because of the lengthy delays at busy times."

Mr Harland says the proposed changes would help reconnect the community to key facilities, like the community and recreation centre, the Domain, local shops, West Melton School and early childcare facilities.

"They will also help reduce delays and make travel times at the intersection more reliable - which is really important as the Christchurch Southern Motorway Stage Two will be fully open soon, and the Selwyn District is growing," Mr Harland said.

"We want to make everyone’s journey safer and more predictable as Canterbury grows and our roads become busier.

"We encourage people to have their say online or come along to the drop-in session and ask questions, give feedback and meet the team who will be working on this project."

Feedback is open until 5pm, Friday, 11 December. Following this, the project team will make any necessary changes, finalise the design and look to start construction in late 2021.

Drop-in session details:

Thursday, 26 November

2pm- 6pm

West Melton School Hall

743 Weedons Ross Road, West Melton

More information here: www.nzta.govt.nz/wmwr