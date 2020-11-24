E-news version of Proudly Napier a success so far

Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 - 14:03

It has been a great start for the email version of our Napier City Council publication Proudly Napier with it being viewed by ratepayers at a rate more than twice the average for government e-newsletters.

The first Proudly Napier e-newsletter was issued in September, to 5330 ratepayers who receive their rates by email, and last month, to 5593.

It is early days yet, but with an average open rate of 61.2%, this is well above the government industry average of 34.2%.

The good news continues with the click through rate, averaging 10.8% compared with the average click through rate of 4.8%.

The number of people who unsubscribed currently sat at 0.1%, which is the average across the industry.

This interest reflects the feedback Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise has received from the community at her Town Huddles. "Not everyone is able to attend a huddle to ask questions directly, or they are unsure where they can access information on our various projects.

This information can be found on our website, or in our printed monthly version of Proudly Napier. These e-newsletters are the result of direct feedback from the community and are a great way we can reach residents to ensure they are informed and up to date with Council activities."