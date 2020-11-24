Free tour gives insight into Omarunui Landfill - council

Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 - 15:25

Where does your waste go when you throw it away? Next week, Hastings District Council’s waste minimisation officers are giving a free guided tour of the Omarunui Landfill to provide an insight into the workings of the landfill, and what we need to do to extend its lifespan.

Waste is on the rise. In 2020, more than 98,000 tonnes of rubbish was buried at the landfill - the equivalent of 98,000 small cars, and a dramatic increase on the 2014/15 weight of 72,200 tonnes.

Managing this volume efficiently is a complex process from the moment rubbish reaches the landfill, and tour attendees will hear about how the landfill is constructed and the waste treated to maximise the available space.

There’s not only the issue of burying the waste, there are other processes involved to minimise odour, to prevent rubbish escaping, to counter the effects of greenhouse gases the landfill produces, and to convert methane gas to energy.

While the tour will cover the mechanics of how the landfill operates, the guides will also have tips on how to reduce waste, and the importance to the environment of recycling and minimising organic waste going to landfill.

The tour will take place on Wednesday, December 2, and people can jump on board the tour bus leaving the Hastings District Council civic administration building on Lyndon Rd East at 3pm.

Bookings are mandatory - go to www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/landfill to secure your spot.