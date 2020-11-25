'It's almost December, inland South Island will be close to 0 degrees Saturday'

Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 - 08:17

Southern NZ has overnight lows close to freezing this Friday night / Saturday morning as spring ups and downs continue.

WeatherWatch.co.nz says the Southern Ocean is much more active this year and is contributing to the odd cold southerly into the country.

"We're seeing short bursts of cold air due to a much stormier Southern Ocean this spring" says head forecaster Philip Duncan. "A colder southerly on Friday will be quickly followed by high pressure on Friday night/Saturday morning, allowing cold air to sink inland and temperatures to approach freezing for some".

The interactive Below Zero temperature maps at WeatherWatch.co.nz are already showing the risk areas (in purple shading)

It's probably just slightly too mild for frosts, despite the low temperatures. The warm weather beforehand will help lift soil temperatures further, with daytime highs in Southland in the low to mid 20s next couple of days.

But we can't rule out a light frost patch - or at least some ice on the roof of any vehicles parked outside at night. Any frosts will be very light.

Friday, Sunday and Monday all look cooler in the south.

Spring weather (the ups and downs) can continue in New Zealand through December too, although high pressure looks like it will bring some more settled weather by the end of next week.

Some Overnight Lows Friday Night/Saturday morning:

Lumsden: +2

Tekapo: +2

Balfour: +3

Alexandra: +3

Te Anau: +3

Twizel: +3

Queenstown: +4

Arrowtown: +4

Gore: +4

Dunedin: +5

