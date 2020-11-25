Crash on State Highway 5: Ngatira, Rotorua - Police

Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 - 11:30

At about 10.40am this morning a crash has occurred between a milk tanker and a mowing tractor on SH5 approximately 25km out of Rotorua.

The drivers of both vehicles are currently trapped.

The road is blocked while emergency services are at the scene.

Motorists planning to use the route are advised to delay travel until further notice or choose an alternative route.