Arts Festival showcases best student work of 2020 - EIT

Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 - 12:23

Students from EIT’s IDEAschool are set to show off their best work of the year at this year’s Arts Festival.

The Arts Festival officially opens this Friday, 27 November, at 5pm at Scholars Restaurant, on the EIT Campus in Taradale. The festival is open to the public and free to attend.

Between 5 and 8.30 pm there will be film screenings and music performances.

The Fashion Show starts at 6 pm.

At 7 pm doors open to the art and design exhibition.

The Festival Hub will be Scholars Restaurant where food and drinks will be available for purchase all night and where people can chill out, listen to music, watch films and enjoy the company of some great up-and-coming artists.

Head of IDEAschool, Professor Matthew Marshall is excited to cap off a successful year with a great showcase of talent. "This is our annual celebration of the amazing work that our art, design, fashion, music and screen production students have done over the year and is our privilege to showcase it to the world. The event is also a great opportunity to build their networks with the community and set themselves up for exciting careers in the future."