Mental health and well-being next CORR focus

Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 - 13:31

Raising awareness about mental health and well-being support is the next key focus for the Central Otago COVID-19 Recovery Response (CORR) group.

CORR was formed mid-year and is comprised of about 40 leaders of business, social agencies and community groups, who meet on a monthly basis (both virtually and in person) to raise and discuss emerging issues and put plans in place to minimise and mitigate the negative impacts of COVID-19 for the Central Otago district.

The group recently launched a ‘Spare Time, Spare Room’ campaign targeting locals, and their friends and family from out of the district, to be a solution to the predicted seasonal labour shortage.

Covid-19 Recovery Manager Dylan Rushbrook said the next initiative people would start to see and hear more about focused on mental health and well-being.

"Through various media channels we will be getting the message out there that if you’re finding times a bit tough then know you aren’t alone and there is always someone for you to talk to."

With the support of the Otago Community Trust the group would also be printing and distributing flyers around the district that contained a handy QR code to take people to a landing page with a list of support networks they could tap into.

General Manager of The Gate in Cromwell and the Chair of the CORR Health and Well-being Sub-Committee Glen Christiansen said it was important to make the information easily accessible.

"When times are tough, and you need direction and help to refocus, it is more important than ever that the information is easily accessible. The QR code is in line with the current Covid-19 tracing app and means that people are comfortable with the process. Not everyone knows where help is or what form it is available in, so we’re hoping that if or when times are tough people will scan and connect with that support."