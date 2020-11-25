Organisations call on Govt to prioritise children in Covid-19 recovery

Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 - 14:21

Child-based organisations ChildFund, Save the Children, UNICEF and World Vision have joined forces to call on world leaders, including New Zealand’s Prime Minister, to prioritise children in their COVID-19 recovery plans.

The UN General Assembly will hold a special session on December 3rd and 4th, where governments will lay out their priorities in addressing the pandemic and its effects. We’re asking the New Zealand Government to make children, especially the most vulnerable boys and girls around the world, a priority in its COVID-19 response.

Children have been hardest hit by the pandemic’s socio-economic consequences all over the world, including in New Zealand. Our child poverty statistics are already concerning, and it is predicted that more inequality and poverty will result from COVID-19. In New Zealand, the aftershocks of COVID-19 are predicted to make child poverty worse. One in seven children (168,000) are currently living in households with incomes less than 50% of the median disposable income before housing costs. While the government looked set to reach its poverty targets pre-COVID-19, more investment and attention is now required to ensure these targets don’t slip and New Zealand children do not fall victim to greater inequality. Our national plan must prioritise children here in New Zealand - particularly those who have had to leave school to take on work, or whose parents have lost their jobs, as well as children with mental health issues exacerbated by the crisis.

We also call on the government to prioritise children in vulnerable communities around the world.

Globally, millions of children are affected. For example:

Millions are already out of school, meaning they miss out on education but also may be more vulnerable to violence in the home, or exploitation if families feel forced into negative coping mechanisms.

Millions more girls are expected to be pushed into early marriage over the next decade, because of the economic impacts on their families. Millions of children will be forced into work, including dangerous jobs.

Children are more likely to have their health impacted by the lack of access to health services already stretched by dealing with the pandemic, for example not receiving other essential vaccinations. Millions more children will go without food and suffer from malnutrition

Progress on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals has been set back decades by the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts. The recovery plan will take many years, if not decades, and for the future of our global community it’s essential that the wellbeing of our children is at the heart of it.