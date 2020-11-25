One person dies following truck and tractor crash - Police

Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 - 14:50

Police can now confirm one person has died following a crash on SH5 at Ngatira this morning.

The crash, involving a milk tanker and a mowing tractor, occurred about 10.40am.

The tractor driver died at the scene.

The truck driver sustained moderate to minor injuries.

Diversions remain in place and motorists should continue to delay travel or choose an alternative route.