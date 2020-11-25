One person dies following truck and tractor crash - Police

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now confirm one person has died following a crash on SH5 at Ngatira this morning.
The crash, involving a milk tanker and a mowing tractor, occurred about 10.40am.
The tractor driver died at the scene.
The truck driver sustained moderate to minor injuries.
Diversions remain in place and motorists should continue to delay travel or choose an alternative route.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice