Heavy rainfall causes overflow - Taupo District Council

Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 - 16:56

Heavy rain this afternoon has caused a wastewater overflow near the intersection of Norman Smith Street and Wairakei Drive.

Contractors are currently on site to contain the overflow which has reached the river through the stormwater system.

Operations Manager 3 Waters Kevin Sears said periods of heavy rain could overwhelm the wastewater system and cause overflows.

"We are currently advising downstream river users of the overflow and will be erecting signage warning people not to swim in the area until further notice.

"Please also be careful as you travel along Norman Smith Street, as contractors are dealing with the situation there. The amount of wastewater entering the river is unknown at this stage," he said.

Water sampling will take place over the next few days, with the first results available late tomorrow.