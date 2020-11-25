Blenheim Powerball player wins $9 million

Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 - 20:52

One lucky Powerball player from Blenheim has scored themselves $9 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Redwood Lotto in Blenheim and is made up of $8 million from Powerball First Division and $1 million from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s win comes just two weeks after a lucky Palmerston North player won $14.3 million with Powerball First Division. The winner has started writing her bucket list and is planning to buy her first home and help a charity close to her heart.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Whanganui, who took home $600,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

At Alert Level 1, Lotto NZ counters across the country will be open, and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19