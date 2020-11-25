Boy from Saint Heliers home

Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 - 21:40

Police are seeking the public's help in finding missing Aiden, who has been reported missing today from his home in Saint Heliers.

Aiden is described as tall and of slim build with short blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing jeans and a green hoodie with a black Nike backpack.

His family and Police are concerned for his welfare and want to make sure he is safe, so are asking anyone who has seen him to contact Police immediately.

If you have any information about his whereabouts please call Police on 105 quoting file number: 201125/2102.