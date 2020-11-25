Regional Council Chairman calls for calm

Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 - 21:47

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Chairman, Rex Graham, has expressed dismay at some of the comments and the obvious level of deep hurt being felt as a result of the Regional Council’s decision making on the question of Maori seats. It wasn’t the outcome that many of us wanted or expected but we all need to take a deep breath, calm down and stop abusing each other. It's not going to help us develop a way forward and sort this out.

What we need from here is a respectful debate on an issue that has been ignored for 180 years as Maori have been marginalised at the decision making table of local government. However, the future can only be built on a positive view of future partnership, generosity and goodwill to one another."

"HBRC is committed to continuing dialogue and working with tangata whenua to solve the issues of representation and go forward together for the benefit of our entire community," added Mr Graham.