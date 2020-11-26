Serious crash on State Highway 16, Helensville

|
Police are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 16 in Helensville.
Emergency services were alerted at 5:31am that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
Sadly, the pedestrian has died at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notofied.
Mill Road/SH16 is now closed between Parkhurst Road and Kowhai Street.
Diversions are in place but we are asking people to avoid the area if possible as there will be delays.
