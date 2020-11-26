Ashburton man to take on gruelling 65 hours of outdoor bowls for charity

Thursday, 26 November, 2020 - 08:46

At 7pm, December 2, Dan Hopkins will start the first of 65 gruelling hours of outdoor bowls at the Hampstead Bowling Club, Ashburton.

Dan, a keen and competitive bowler, plans to bowl for 65 hours straight, with a 10-minute (bankable) break in each hour. He will play through until December 5 at noon.

The bowls event, named "65 Hours for Cystic Fibrosis" hopes to raise funds and awareness for cystic fibrosis (CF) - a genetic condition that limits the ability to breathe over time and has no known cure.

CF is a cause close to Dan’s heart; his daughter Caitlin, 17, was diagnosed at aged 12 weeks.

The condition means a rigorous daily treatment regime including chest physiotherapy, oral, nebulised and occasionally intravenous antibiotics, and taking enzyme tablets with food.

There are over 540 Kiwis with CF, with 12 babies born in 2019.

"This is going to be an extremely tough task but one I'm sure I can get through with the help and support from far and wide," says Dan.

"Everyone is welcome to attend, with a fantastic auction, sausage sizzle and bake sale planned to help us raise funds."

Local businesses, such as Macrocraft Furniture, Malcolm Love Transport, U-Hire, ANZCO, Wilson Windscreens, Hyundai Mid Canterbury, and Tinwald Supervalue, have pledged support for the fundraiser.

A Givealittle page has been set up for the event, https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/65-hours-for-cystic-fibrosis, for anyone wishing to support.

All proceeds will go to Cystic Fibrosis NZ, including donations of entry fees from players.