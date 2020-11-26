Resealing work on Wairakei Drive next week - Taupo District Council

Thursday, 26 November, 2020 - 11:42

A section of Wairakei Drive will be resealed with a waterproof layer next week, to make it safer for road users.

Wairakei Drive is one of our main entrances into town and caters to a high volume of traffic. The section to be resealed will cover 2.5km from the top of Control Gates Hill to the Loop Road rest area at a cost of $150,000.

The work is expected to be undertaken next week, weather permitting, and digital screens alerting people of the upcoming roadworks will be in place at either end of the site in the days leading up to the closure.

The area will have traffic management in place with reduced speed through the roadworks.

Infrastructure manager Denis Lewis said it was a busy section of road so motorists needed to slow down to keep contractors and themselves safe during the work.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding while we carry out this important work," he said. "It will mean a safer road surface for both our community and our visitors."

The work was part of a wider $2.2 million annual road resealing programme that will last until April next year. The programme will see roads in in Taupō, Acacia Bay, Mangakino, Waitetoko, Omori/Kuratau and Turangi resealed along with a number of rural roads.