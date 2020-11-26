Police appeal for witnesses to Warkworth crash

Thursday, 26 November, 2020 - 12:10

Please attribute to acting Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Salter, Waitematā North Police:

Police are appealing for witnesses as part of its investigation into a fatal crash in Warkworth on Sunday.

The single vehicle involved was travelling down Neville Street before crashing through part of a playground and ending up in the Mahurangi River.

Sadly the driver, who Police have named previously, died at the scene despite members of the public attempting to assist him.

Police would like to hear from anyone that saw this vehicle, a Toyota Isis, prior to the incident or who may have tried to assist the driver.

The Police investigation into the circumstances of the crash remains ongoing at this time.

It is fortunate there were no further serious injuries as a result of this tragic incident.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact Police on 105 and quote the file number 201122/1639.

Any witnesses to the crash can be referred to appropriate agencies by Police for support should they require it.