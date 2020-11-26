Red Bridge at Luggate, SH8A, urgent repairs for two weeks from Monday - NZTA

Thursday, 26 November, 2020 - 10:58

Urgent deck maintenance Luggate Red Bridge, SH8A, near Wanaka, detour route for two weeks, weekdays 9am - 5pm, from Monday

From Monday morning, 30 November, work will get underway on essential strengthening and deck repair on the Luggate (Red) Bridge, between Wanaka and Tarras, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Work on the SH8A bridge involves installing scaffolding, replacing running boards, installing sub-beams and abseiling works to check and tighten all deck bolts.

Given the activity will be happening both above and below the single lane bridge, it will be closed to all traffic from 9am-5pm, on weekdays, for two weeks.

During this time, a detour for ordinary traffic will be in place via Kane Rd - Camphill Rd - SH6 - Shortcut Rd (SH8A). This loop is approximately 32km and 20 - 25 minutes, unfortunately it cannot accommodate heavy vehicles. (See note below for 50MAX and HPMV permit holders on possible alternate routes.)

"Those who usually travel via the bridge during weekdays should either try and travel outside of the times of 9am to 5pm or add extra time into their journey in order to take an alternative route," says Waka Kotahi Maintenance Contract Manager Mark Stewart.

"These are urgent works required at the Red Bridge, which is a single lane bridge that is over 100-years old," says Mr Stewart. "We will endeavour to complete these works in a timely manner, over a two-week period and have scheduled work to be undertaken by teams both on the deck and underneath the bridge for efficiency. Only work that is technically necessary for the safe use of the bridge will be completed as we strive to minimise the inconvenience to our road users."

Mr Stewart confirmed that the bridge will be open to traffic as usual on the weekends and between the hours of 5pm and 9am in the evenings / early mornings.

The school bus is being accommodated within the closure hours.

During the closures an alternative route is available via Camphill Road, Kane Road, SH8A and SH6. (See map below.)

50MAX and HPMV vehicles:

This local road detour route is not rated for 50 MAX or HPMV. Heavy vehicles that are not able to travel outside of the 9am to 5pm closure time can use an alternative State Highway route via SH8B, Northburn to Cromwell, or decide a route suitable for their permits and ratings from the route maps available online.

More information can be found at https://www.nzta.govt.nz/commercial-driving/high-productivity/50max/50max-information-for-operators-and-manufacturers/map-of-50max-routes/ or at https://www.nzta.govt.nz/commercial-driving/high-productivity/full-hpmv-network-map/

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland

Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/WakaKotahiOS

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)