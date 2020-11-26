Online threat incident - Police

Thursday, 26 November, 2020 - 15:40

Police would like to thank the community for their assistance and understanding during a threat incident in Wellington earlier today.

Two young people are being spoken with in relation to the threat, which had been posted on social media and was reported to Police this morning.

The threat made reference to Wellington High School, which was placed into partial lockdown for around one hour as a precaution while the incident was dealt with.

Enquiries into the matter are continuing, however Police would like to confirm that at this time there is no information to suggest any particular group was a specific target.

We ask anyone with information that can help the Police enquiries to contact 105, quoting file number 201126/3921.

Police would like to thank Wellington High School and the wider community for their cooperation while the threat incident was dealt with.

We know this incident has been worrying and we urge anyone with concerns about their safety or the safety of others to speak to Police immediately to report it.