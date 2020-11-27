Cloudy weather in Wellington - Weather Watch

Friday, 27 November, 2020 - 08:32

Cloudy weather has smothered Wellington so much lately people are starting to get depressed about it. WeatherWatch.co.nz has received a number of comments in recent weeks with Wellingtonians desperate for some sun.

Sadly, not a lot of sun is on the way just yet - although we do see some improvements.

By the way, yes, the headline is referring to a 1980s insurance ad in which a parrot repeatedly asked "Who stole the telly?!"

Sunny spells are about the Capital today - and hopefully again on Saturday. But the lack of direct sunlight is a significant factor in depression. While the days are long, if you're not getting some nice bright sunlight on you - or to look out at - you may find you're feeling sluggish, sleepy and not exuding the same energy. Keep those lights switched on indoors if you're feeling that way - light therapy is a real thing and can help lift your spirits when the clouds are blocking the sun at this time of year.

In the meantime, you can track cloud cover two ways for where you live...

1) At WeatherWatch.co.nz your Hourly forecasts now come with Cloud data in percentage form (how much of the sky will be covered with cloud).

As you can see today (Friday) shows lower cloud cover

2) At www.RuralWeather.co.nz we have an actual Cloud Forecaster (covers Fog and low cloud too).

You can view it in simple daily form:

Or, you can drill down deeper in the Daily Data section further down the page, which then creates HOURLY graphs for each and every of the 10 days ahead:

At WeatherWatch.co.nz and RuralWeather.co.nz we've got your covered with cloud cover forecasts!