Super-fast EV charging station to debut at Otorohanga - TLC

Friday, 27 November, 2020 - 11:17

The Lines Company’s (TLC) new Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station located on Bell Lane, Åtorohanga is ready to meet the growing needs of customers in the region.

TLC Chief Executive Sean Horgan says TLC is preparing their network for the increased demand from EVs, now and in the future. "Our vision is to build the foundation of an EVfriendly network that opens up the King Country and Ruapehu regions to EV drivers."

"We are doing this by installing EV chargers that are both accessible and within reach across our network."

The Ministry of Transport reported there are currently 23,046 registered EVs on New Zealand roads, with the predications that EVs will make up 40% of the national vehicle fleet by June 2040.

To-date TLC has installed 42 chargers at hotels and motels across the network with the financial support of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) and round 3 of the Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund.

The new charging unit in Åtorohanga is the first of three 50kW fast chargers being installed by TLC. The remaining two chargers will be installed in Taumarunui and Ohakune.

The new charging unit in Taumarunui is expected to be ready for use by the end of January, with the Ohakune unit following in February.

The new fast chargers are designed for optimum charging over a period of 15 to 25 minutes, depending on battery level and the vehicle.

The fast chargers will help bolster accessibility, with the furthest distance between any two EV chargers on TLC’s network now being 82km - between Te Kuiti and Taumarunui.

Åtorohanga Mayor Max Baxter believes the new charging station will greatly benefit the Åtorohanga community. "The charger will encourage domestic tourists driving EVs to stop here and shop around locally while they wait for their vehicle to charge."

"It will not only support economic growth, but it will be great for our local EV owners to have the ability to charge their vehicles efficiently, reducing charging time by hours."

TLC’s new chargers will be payment-enabled using the OpenLoop mobile app. The charger at Åtorohanga will be available for EV drivers in early December once final testing is complete.