Last chance for feedback - what would get you on a bike or e-scooter? - Council

Friday, 27 November, 2020 - 11:42

It’s the final few days for Hamiltonians to have their say on Hamilton City Council’s Biking and Micro-mobility Programme (which includes bikes, e-scooters and e-skateboards). Feedback will close on Sunday 29 November.

"We encourage anyone who hasn’t done so to share their thoughts on our ideas for a long-term city-wide programme. Help us make Hamilton a safe, easy and fun city to get around by bike, e-scooter or e-skateboard," says Council’s Infrastructure Operations General Manager Eeva-Liisa Wright.

"The community have already told us that the main barrier to biking is safety, followed by others such as weather, distance and no end-of-trip facilities," she says.

To address these barriers, Council have come up with four themes to make biking, e-scooting and skating safe and attractive options to get around. The themes include ‘supporting behaviour change’, ‘best use of the existing network’, ‘cross-city bikeways’ and ‘connected neighbourhoods’.

The feedback gathered will be used to create a final programme, which will likely include a range of projects and actions such as new bikeways, safety and education initiatives, policy, regulation and better end-of-trip facilities.

"We expect some actions will be implemented quickly, while others may be more complex requiring further study or investigation. The final programme is likely to be confirmed by mid-2021," says Wright.

Click here to have your say