Upgrade of Mangakino Rugby Club to sports clubrooms confirmed - Taupo District Council

Friday, 27 November, 2020 - 11:51

The refurbishment of the Mangakino Rugby Club will soon get a new lease of life as the town’s sports clubrooms, with work scheduled to begin in early 2021.

Mangakino-Pouakani Ward Councillor Kirsty Trueman said that after investigating multiple build options, the preferred one was the upgrade of the existing clubrooms.

In August 2017 there was a fire in the Rugby Club leaving part of the building unusable for sportsground users.

"The refurbishment of Mangakino Rugby Club will create a space that is fit for purpose that can not only be used for sports teams, but for wider community activities too," said Mrs Trueman.

"The upgraded sports clubrooms will be a wonderful asset to the community. We’re looking forward to the return of home games and being able to properly host out of town teams again," she said.

"We’re aiming to have everything completed in time for the 2021 rugby league season."

A tender for the work has been let to Wade Construction. In total, the project is expected to cost $620,000 and was included as part of the Long Term Plan 2018/28.