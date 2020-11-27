Mana Orite: Nga Kura a Iwi o Aotearoa and the Ministry of Education

Friday, 27 November, 2020 - 11:52

A Joint Statement: NgÄ Kura Ä Iwi o Aotearoa and the Ministry of Education

MÅ tÄtou, mÄ tÄtou, e ai ki a tÄtou is the driving force behind a new five-year agreement that will be signed on Friday 27 November between NgÄ Kura Ä Iwi o Aotearoa and the Ministry of Education.

More than 20 MOE officials and representatives together with 80 leaders of NgÄ Kura Ä Iwi o Aotearoa will come together this week to sign two documents that underpin a strong working relationship between these two organisations.

Kaupapa Maori education including Kohanga Reo, Kura Kaupapa Maori Aho Matua, Wananga and Kura a Iwi are clear examples of movements that are achieving positive educational, cultural, social and wellbeing outcomes for our people. These positive outcomes have been achieved despite the lack of equity across the education system.

"NgÄ Kura Ä Iwi o Aotearoa has developed a strategy to help to address the many barriers to success for our Uri and our communities. We need the support of the Government to achieve it. Kua Ea is an opportunity for the Ministry of Education to continue to partner with NgÄ Kura Ä Iwi to progress towards equity with the wellbeing of Uri, whÄnau and MÄori communities at the centre" said Pou KÅkiri of NgÄ Kura Ä Iwi Watson Ohia.

"We value the strong relationship we have with NgÄ Kura Ä Iwi o Aotearoa and also recognise there is more we must do to ensure positive education outcomes for all Äkonga MÄori. This new funding agreement shows our intent to create equity within the system, while also providing NgÄ Kura Ä Iwi o Aotearoa greater autonomy and agency to grow" said Iona Holsted Te Tumu Whakarae mÅ te MÄtauranga, Secretary for Education.

The relationship between the Ministry of Education and NgÄ Kura Ä Iwi o Aotearoa is based on ‘Mana Årite’ whereby the two organisations work in partnership to achieve outcomes that are determined by NgÄ Kura Ä Iwi o Aotearoa. Established five years ago with the Minister of Education of the time Hon.HÄkia Parata and NgÄ Kura Ä Iwi leaders Pem Bird, Arihia Stirling and Waimatao Murphy, ‘Te Kawa WhakapÅ«mau’ outlines the commitment to ‘Mana Årite’.

The Kua Ea Outcomes Agreement is the result of that commitment which outlines the objectives of NgÄ Kura Ä Iwi o Aotearoa. Kua Ea aligns the strategic priorities of NgÄ Kura Ä Iwi o Aotearoa with the governments priorities for MÄori Education and what NgÄ Kura Ä Iwi expects to achieve within the next five years to November 2025.

"We look forward to continuing our work alongside NgÄ Kura Ä iwi o Aotearoa. As autonomous, independent educators for their iwi taketake, they are leading the way for their people, and challenging us to shift our thinking and the way we work with MÄori, iwi and whÄnau. We value this relationship." said Ms Holsted.

"NgÄ Kura Ä Iwi is focused on Uri achieving Mana Motuhake as expressed in the NgÄ Kura Ä Iwi vision. Mana Motuhake ensures that Uri have the cultural grounding, knowledge, skills and wellbeing to live a fulfilling and meaningful life" said Mr Ohia.