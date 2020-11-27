2020 Whanganui Community Awards call for nominations

Friday, 27 November, 2020 - 13:16

Whanganui District Council is putting out a renewed call for nominations to recognise our community heroes.

Nominations for the 2020 Whanganui Community Awards were extended due to COVID-19 and will now close on Thursday, 14 January 2021.

Whanganui District Council Mayor Hamish McDouall says the awards will be focused on community wellbeing, with categories recognising environmental, social, arts, culture and heritage initiatives for individuals, organisations and youth.

"These awards are an opportunity to recognise Whanganui individuals and organisations who have made a difference in a year where our community has had to face many challenges," says Hamish McDouall.

"We are excited to reinstate the Whanganui Community Awards in 2020/2021 and celebrate the many contributions made by our people to uplift and enrich the Whanganui community. To make sure we capture all of those good stories, we’ve extended the eligibility window for the activity being recognised to now cover all of 2019 and 2020."

He says, "Anyone who has already made a nomination earlier in the year can be assured their entry will still be valid".

A selection panel consisting of two elected members and two community representatives will review the nominations and advise the Council of the award recipients.

The Whanganui Community Awards selection panel for 2020 will be Mayor Hamish McDouall, Cr Charlie Anderson, Cr Helen Craig, Jay Rerekura and Carla Donson.

Award winners will be recognised at an event to be held on Thursday, 25 February 2021.

Information about the awards and how to make a nomination can be found on the Community Awards page.