$2K raised for Volunteer South - Central Lakes Trust

Friday, 27 November, 2020 - 14:42

Susan Finlay, Chief Executive of Central Lakes Trust presents Volunteer South’s Gillian White with a $2,000 cheque for funds raised during the recent Nigel Latta ‘Resilience’ tour through Central Lakes held during October.

Entry to the three community events was a gold coin donation at the door, with all proceeds going to Volunteer South - Central Lakes.

"$1,931.50 was raised, and Central Lakes Trust have added to it, rounding the figure donated to $2,000," Finlay says.

Gillian White, Volunteering South’s Central Lakes Manager thanked the Trust for involving Volunteer South in the tour.

"Thank you so much for bringing this tour to the region and involving Volunteer South in the event. Nigel’s delivery of what are often serious issues is part of what sets him apart. His messages about how we deal with stress and uncertainty and his strategies to cope are very practical and real - he wraps them up in a down-to-earth delivery that appeals to a wide ranging audience," she says.

"Thank you too, for selecting us as the recipient of the donations. There are so many deserving recipients so we are humbled to be selected and were keen to ensure the funds can be shared with volunteers so will be putting all money raised towards our end of year volunteer celebrations which will be open to volunteers from across the region."

Finlay says Volunteer South were at the coal face of the region’s response to COVID-19.

"It seems very appropriate to give the gold coin donation to a group that were there for us all when we needed them most this year. I’m really glad that the funds will be used in celebrating with volunteers from our communities. Volunteer South and volunteers have certainly made a significant contribution to our community this year, and deserve to celebrate," she says.

Celebrations are taking place at Puzzling World Wanaka 9 December 5.30pm, Central Stories Museum and Art Gallery, Alexandra 10 December 11am. Sherwood Queenstown 14 December 5.30pm and Cromwell tbc. Volunteers from all walks of life are invited to join Kirsty and Gillian from Volunteer South for drinks, nibbles and to be thanked for all they do in the community. Come along, relax and finish the year on a high.

The Nigel Latta ‘Resilience’ Tour was brought to the community by Central Lakes Trust in recognition of a difficult year due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Central Otago District Council Mayor, Tim Cadogan, who introduced Nigel to the crowd at the first community event said, "It was great to hear Nigel Latta in person presenting his well- researched thoughts on how we can all remain resilient in these challenging times. His strategies would have been news to some, timely reminders to others and greatly entertaining to all".