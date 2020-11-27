Second-hand shopping guides running out the door - council

Friday, 27 November, 2020 - 14:45

You haven’t started Christmas shopping yet and you’re not sure where to start? Maybe the wallets a bit empty and you need to save some money? Don’t worry, Collectors Anonymous have got you covered with their local guide to more than 40 second-hand stores in Hamilton. Not only are the shops reasonably priced, they’re sustainable too.

Released last week, the vintage themed guide to Hamilton’s second-hand shopping scene has already been a great success. Hamiltonians have been racing to get their hands on one of the limited copies from all 49 featured stores, Hamilton City Council Customer Service Centre and Hamilton Libraries.

Council’s Resource Recovery Advisor Kirsty Quickfall is buzzing about the hype the guide has created and said she’s proud of the work put in by Collectors Anonymous, behaviour change specialist Mainstream Green, and the Waste Minimisation team at Council to get it out into the community.

"Here at Council we’re all about promoting an economy that eliminates waste and minimises waste going to landfill and this guide helps to achieve that. The guide also helps support local stores and charities which is a real bonus.

"For these reasons, and because it’s such a neat little publication, we’ve caved in and decided to order a second batch of copies for those who may have missed out," said Quickfall.

Martine from Orphans Aid Opshop Waikato was excited and grateful for their charity store in Frankton to feature in the guide and to be a part of the video that helped launch the initiative.

"People seem to love the guides. I’m not sure where they heard about them, but they ran out the door as soon as we got them - there’s only one left. The team at Collectors Anonymous and Hamilton City Council have done an amazing job with the guide which has been great for business.

"I feel proud that our city supports initiatives like this and I think other councils should definitely look into doing something similar. We’re just looking forward to receiving our second lot of guides" said Martine.

The second batch of guides will start showing up in stores and at Council facilities over the next few days so keep an eye out to pick up your own copy. A downloadable version is also available at Fightthelandfill.co.nz on the resources page.

If you’ve got your Hamilton guide but feel like checking out recycle boutiques around New Zealand, have a look at collectorsanonymous.co.nz