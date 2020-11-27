Update: Fleeing driver incident, Kawerau - NZ Police

|
[ login or create an account ]
Cordons have been stood down following a fleeing driver incident in Kawerau.
The incident began in the Freyberg Street area about 11.20am.
The vehicle involved was located in Newell Street about 11.45am however Police are still seeking the driver.
Anyone who sees anything suspicious in the area is urged to contact Police on 105.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice