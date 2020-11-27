New-look St Andrews Library reopens - council

Friday, 27 November, 2020 - 15:21

St Andrews Library will reopen on Monday (30 November) with new paintwork, furniture, shelving and more space.

The library on the corner of Braid Road and Taylor Terrace has been closed for two weeks for renovations.

It is the last of the city’s six libraries to get a spruce-up through Hamilton City Council’s renewals programme. The renewals programme makes sure city assets are still working well for the community.

The library project included installation of a new fire system for compliance reasons. Because this was a major job that required the whole library to close temporarily, Hamilton City Libraries took the opportunity to make other improvements.

These include layout changes to bring the area formerly used for a community room into the main library space. This has created more room to expand the collection and for popular programmes like Wriggle and Rhyme for pre-schoolers.

Libraries Director Stephen Pennruscoe said the refreshed space was light and bright and library customers would be pleased with the result.

"This part of Hamilton has a lot of families with young children and also quite a few schools, so it’s great to have the extra space to develop our services for kids and families," he said.

"We have a long-term plan to create destination children’s areas across the network so our libraries are even more appealing to these important customers."

Libraries Service Delivery Manager Philippa Clear, who oversaw the renovation, said packing and unpacking all the books was a big job for staff, but well worth it.

"The team is excited to be settling into their new-look space and they’re looking forward to opening the doors again on Monday and welcoming back our customers."

St Andrews Library reopens 9.30am Monday 30 November.