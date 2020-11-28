Remembering the Erebus crew and passengers with memorial service

Saturday, 28 November, 2020 - 08:22

E tÅ«, the union for aviation workers, invites all Kiwis to join in the remembrance of the crew and passengers in Air New Zealand’s Erebus disaster by observing one-minute’s silence on Saturday.

On 28 November, as there is every year, there will be a wreath-laying ceremony and one-minute silence observed at 1.49pm to remember the crew of Air New Zealand TE901 who died 41 years ago on the slopes of Mt Erebus in Antarctica.

The one-minute silence marks the moment of impact, which occurred at 12.49pm NZST (1.49pm NZ Daylight Saving Time). Twenty crew members and 237 passengers lost their lives in the tragedy.

E tÅ« Organiser Dayna Townsend says the day marks an event that is forever etched into the memory of New Zealanders.

"Today marks a day when our national airline, the nation, and the families of those aboard, suffered a great tragedy.

"The crew memorial gardens near Auckland Airport in MÄngere are a focal point for remembrance, and the event is particularly poignant this year, as we consider the upheaval and thousands of job losses for aviation workers as a result of the pandemic."

On the same day, E tÅ« also remembers the five Kiwi aviation workers who died in 2008, when their Air New Zealand A320 crashed off the coast of Perpignan, France.

Labour MP Marja Lubeck, a former flight attendant, union president, and E tÅ« Head of Aviation, will be attending on behalf of the Government.

Where: Auckland Airport Crew Memorial, Tom Pearce Drive, MÄngere

Time: 1.30pm