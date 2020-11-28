Three lucky Lotto players win $333,333

Saturday, 28 November, 2020 - 20:48

Three Lotto players from Auckland and Gisborne will be ending the month on a high after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Eastridge Lotto in Auckland, Grant Bros. in Gisborne and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight with two players from Rangiora and Feilding each taking home $100,000. The winning Strike tickets were sold at Rangiora New World Supermarket in Rangiora and New World Feilding in Feilding.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

