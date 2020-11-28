Saturday, 28 November, 2020 - 21:30

Emergency services are attending a serious crash on SH 32 between Tihoi and Marotiri.

Police received a report of the single-vehicle crash around 8:05pm.

Initial indications are that one person has sustained serious injuries.

The road is blocked at Whangamata Road and Marotiri Road and diversions will be put in place.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.