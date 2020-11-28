Homicide investigation under way in Wellsford

|
[ login or create an account ]
A homicide investigation has commenced after a man died in Wellsford tonight.
Emergency services responded to a call at about 7.45pm advising a person in a vehicle had suffered a gunshot wound on Wayby Station Road.
Upon arrival Police located the man deceased at the scene.
A scene guard will remain in place overnight.
Police inquiries are continuing tonight and the next update is expected tomorrow.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice