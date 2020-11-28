Homicide investigation under way in Wellsford

Saturday, 28 November, 2020 - 23:00

A homicide investigation has commenced after a man died in Wellsford tonight.

Emergency services responded to a call at about 7.45pm advising a person in a vehicle had suffered a gunshot wound on Wayby Station Road.

Upon arrival Police located the man deceased at the scene.

A scene guard will remain in place overnight.

Police inquiries are continuing tonight and the next update is expected tomorrow.