SH 32 re-open following serious crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
SH 32 between Tihoi and Marotiri has re-opened following a serious crash, which occurred around 8:05pm.
One person was reported to have sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital.
An investigation into the crash is underway.
Police thank motorists for their patience while the road was closed.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice