Serious crash in Waiharara

Emergency services were called about 12.30am this morning to Far North Road, Waiharara, following a single motorcycle crash.
The rider sadly died at the scene.
The road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
