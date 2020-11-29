Road open following Te Kuiti crash

Sunday, 29 November, 2020 - 17:25

Ngarongo Street, Te Kuiti has re-opened following a crash earlier this afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash involving a car and an Ambulance was reported to Police around 3:35pm.

A number of people were reported to be hurt in the crash however there were no reports of serious injuries.

Police thank motorists for their patience while the road closure was in place.