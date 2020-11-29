Road closed following Te Kuiti crash

|
Emergency services are attending a two-vehicle crash on Ngarongo Street, Te Kuiti.
The crash, involving a car and an Ambulance, was reported to Police around 3:35pm.
There is no information available on injuries at this time.
The road is currently closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
