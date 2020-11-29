Wellsford homicide investigated

Sunday, 29 November, 2020 - 16:45

Police investigating Saturday night’s murder in Wellsford have been conducting scene examinations, and have located a vehicle of interest.

Police would like anybody who knows or has seen a black Range Rover, registration KBK990, or its occupants in the Rodney or Northland areas in the past few days to contact them on 105 and quote file number 201128/2875.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard says there is no indication that this shooting is linked to gang activity, or to any other current investigations across TÄmaki Makarau at present.

The Police investigation team is working hard to solve this murder and have offered support to family and friends of the deceased.

The deceased will undergo a post-mortem examination tomorrow and Police hope to formally identify him at that stage.