Information sought - church burglary

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 10:05

Palmerston North Police are asking for the public's help after St Patrick's Cathedral on Broadway Ave was burgled over the weekend.

A large amount of food and gifts that had been collected to distribute to families in need over the festive season were taken.

Area Prevention Manager Senior Sergeant Darren Paki says Police are asking for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning to come forward.

"The theft of donations means less for these families at what is already a hard time of year.

"We would like to hear from anyone who saw something or who has information about those involved."

Anyone with information should get in touch by phoning 105 and quoting file number 201129/3944.