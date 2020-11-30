Whanganui public invited to tour new animal pound - Whanganui District Council

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 10:16

Construction of Whanganui District Council’s new animal pound at 7 Airport Road has been completed after building work began in mid-June 2020. As an introduction to the facility before it becomes operational, the public is invited to tour the new complex on Thursday, 3 December 2020 from 1.00pm-6.00pm.

Animal management officers will guide members of the public through the facility’s dedicated education room and kennel and exercise areas and tours will finish with a free barbeque.

A key feature of the new facility is its full compliance with national animal welfare regulations. The council’s compliance operations manager, Warrick Zander, says, "The new pound is designed to comply with the national codes of animal welfare, and continues the proactive approach the council has been taking to animal compliance and education."

Each of the pound’s 47 dog kennels have auto-fed water stations and raised fold-out beds, and two large run areas - one grassed - are available for exercise. The facility is also able to shelter other impounded animals such as chickens, lambs and goats on a temporary basis.

As well as core functions like temporary housing, rehoming and the microchipping of dogs, the new pound facility will also be used to provide education programmes to the community on responsible dog ownership with in-person and video presentations. This emphasis on education also aligns with the council’s review of its Dog Control Policy and Bylaw 2015 that begins on 2 December 2020.

A blessing of the site will take place on Monday, 30 November and the new animal pound will become fully operational on Tuesday, 8 December 2020. Once operational, public visits will be by appointment only via an online booking system, and visits will only be possible on weekdays between 11.00am-1.00pm.

To arrange a booking from 8 December 2020 to pick-up an animal or to make an appointment for other pound services, please visit: www.whanganui.govt.nz/pound-appointment (please note this link will become available from 1 December 2020). For further assistance with bookings, please call Customer Services on 06 349 0001.