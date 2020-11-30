Whanganui grumps show their mettle and raise a smile

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 11:53

Whanganui’s lauded Grumpy Old Men have again put a smile on the faces of staff at Whanganui Hospital’s children’s ward with a generous donation.

A large group from Grumpy Old Men Enterprises (GOME) were at the hospital on Thursday, 26 November, to hand over a $1000 cheque.

A delighted clinical nurse manager Marama Cameron said the money would be used to help children in hospital and their families.

"We have had other donations from the Grumpy Old Men and these have gone on things like extra blankets, pyjamas and petrol vouchers for families who have to travel to hospital in Wellington or Palmerston North."

Whanganui District Health Board chief executive Russell Simpson thanked the men for their continued support and commended their efforts.

The team of veterans dismantle household items, old computers, motor mowers and various other cast-offs, extracting the scrap metal which is sold to dealers with the funds going to worthy causes. They have raised and donated $171,000 over the past five years.